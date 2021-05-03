Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after buying an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,085,000 after buying an additional 306,665 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 281,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

