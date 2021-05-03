Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.
Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $117.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 100,182 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
