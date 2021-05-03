Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 100,182 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

