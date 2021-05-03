Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,244,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.67 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.70.

