6,914 Shares in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

ELYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.78 to $6.69 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $4.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.