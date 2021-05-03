Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 1,182 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 135.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Airgain were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 65.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth $286,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 301,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Airgain by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Cowen upped their price target on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $23.63 on Monday. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.62 million, a PE ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

