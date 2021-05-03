Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 34.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average is $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $205.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

