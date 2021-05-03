Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 399 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 136.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Strattec Security were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Strattec Security by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $43.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Strattec Security Co. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $67.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

