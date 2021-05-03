Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 16,913 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 294.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $84.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $86.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.