Janney Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,428,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,094 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,844 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,527,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 936,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,536,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,042,000 after purchasing an additional 728,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. AlphaValue downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.