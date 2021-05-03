Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,256 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. Stephens downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.77 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.