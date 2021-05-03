Janney Capital Management LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

CR opened at $94.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $97.31.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

