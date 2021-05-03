Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

