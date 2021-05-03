Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 243,486 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,486 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,684 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 755,321 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,646,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,809,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.