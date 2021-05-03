SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0681 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $68,359.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.01 or 0.00572117 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006005 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020727 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.54 or 0.02692376 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 138,212,131 coins and its circulating supply is 113,727,167 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.