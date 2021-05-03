Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

