Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,014 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 198,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,605,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,138,000 after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

