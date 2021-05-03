Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $27,783,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 517,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

