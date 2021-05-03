Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 510 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

