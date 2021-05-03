Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,363,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 222,365 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of General Electric by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

