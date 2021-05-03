BMO Capital Markets Trims Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Target Price to $98.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s previous close.

STRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of STRA opened at $75.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.82.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $36,755,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Strategic Education by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,145,000 after acquiring an additional 59,678 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 82,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

