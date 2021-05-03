Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NYSE BEP opened at $39.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

