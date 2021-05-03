American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

NYSE AXP opened at $153.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $155.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

