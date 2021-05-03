Artisan Partners Asset Management’s (APAM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $50.92 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

