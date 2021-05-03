Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 10,006 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.44 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

