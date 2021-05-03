The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,083,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 52,790 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $199,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of DIS opened at $186.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

