Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Raised by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 6.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,638,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

