Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

