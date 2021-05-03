Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 473 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. TTEC accounts for 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.10% of TTEC worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TTEC by 38.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC opened at $101.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.