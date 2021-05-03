Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 491 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Semtech comprises about 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Semtech worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Semtech by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after buying an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Semtech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $6,726,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,236. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

