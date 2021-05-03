Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $10.80 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

