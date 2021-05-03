Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,770 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Genuine Parts worth $25,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after buying an additional 83,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $132,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $124.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $127.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

