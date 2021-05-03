Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.06 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.65.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,590.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

