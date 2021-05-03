Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. On average, analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

