Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $83.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 137,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 149,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 185,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 83,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.