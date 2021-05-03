Terracoin (TRC) One Day Volume Tops $215.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Terracoin has a total market cap of $900,901.46 and approximately $215.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,437.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.48 or 0.01741136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.07 or 0.00600758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00064216 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001640 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003969 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

