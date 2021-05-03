Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.37.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX opened at $317.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.50. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Wix.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 51.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Wix.com by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.