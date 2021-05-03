First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MDIV opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDIV. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.