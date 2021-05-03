Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $890,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,177.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,674 shares of company stock worth $1,519,138. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

