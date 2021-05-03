Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.11.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $68.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $70.62.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

