Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $32,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.41.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $230.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

