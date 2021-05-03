Cwm LLC Acquires 45,652 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 147.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,652 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $20,657,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $173.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

