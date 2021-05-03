0Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $55.73 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $55.73 million and $643,690.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001970 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00041965 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

