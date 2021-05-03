Morgan Stanley Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $364.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $349.00 to $364.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.59.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $315.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.85. KLA has a 52-week low of $147.54 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in KLA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.