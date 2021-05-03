Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $107.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

