Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 466 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 145,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 39,371 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 688,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,333,000 after acquiring an additional 122,461 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,070,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.87.

