Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $179.11 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

