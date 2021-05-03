Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

