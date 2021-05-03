Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,748 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.