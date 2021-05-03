Clarius Group LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $214.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $172.66 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average is $206.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

