Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,855.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

